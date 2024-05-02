Music festival begins at HPU

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 1

Himachal Pradesh University Pro Vice-Chancellor Rajinder Verma urged the university’s teaching departments to organise events to identify hidden talents of students at the inauguration of the first ever ‘Swar Rang Mahotsav’ organised by the Department of Music here today. He asked other departments to organise and include such programmes in their calendars, too.

