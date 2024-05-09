Muskaan from Theog makes it to national U-18 volleyball camp

Shimla, May 8
Muskaan Sharma (16) has been selected for the Under-18 National Volleyball camp ahead of the under-18 Asian Championship. “She is the only player from the state who has been selected for the camp in the trials held in Bengaluru. The final team will be picked on the basis of their performance in the camp,” said Jitender Dhaulta, volleyball coach at Girls Sports Hostel, Jubbal.
Muskaan has been training at the hostel for a little over two years. Muskaan, a student of Class XII, belongs to a small village in Barog panchayat in Theog tehsil.
Elated over the selection of his daughter, Bhaskaranand Sharma said the family was expecting her to make it to the final team. “She joined the sports hostel about two years back and we are very happy with the progress she has shown,” he said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sam Pitroda again, raises storm with ‘racist’ remarks, quits Congress post
Party distances itself from comments | Insult to countrymen:...
2 brothers from Haryana’s Karnal arrested for killing Indian student in Australia
MTech student was allegedly stabbed to death in Australia du...
Karan Brar, suspect in Hardeep Nijjar killing, says he entered Canada using 'study permit' visa
Brar is a resident of Kotkapura in Punjab
Monty Panesar, first Sikh to play cricket from England against India, quits politics one week after joining it
Earlier, Panesar had expressed prime ministerial aspirations...