Muskaan from Theog makes it to national U-18 volleyball camp

Shimla, May 8

Muskaan Sharma (16) has been selected for the Under-18 National Volleyball camp ahead of the under-18 Asian Championship. “She is the only player from the state who has been selected for the camp in the trials held in Bengaluru. The final team will be picked on the basis of their performance in the camp,” said Jitender Dhaulta, volleyball coach at Girls Sports Hostel, Jubbal.

Muskaan has been training at the hostel for a little over two years. Muskaan, a student of Class XII, belongs to a small village in Barog panchayat in Theog tehsil.

Elated over the selection of his daughter, Bhaskaranand Sharma said the family was expecting her to make it to the final team. “She joined the sports hostel about two years back and we are very happy with the progress she has shown,” he said.

