Muslim Rashtriya Manch hails UCC implementation

Nurpur, March 29

The Muslim Rashtriya Manch has welcomed the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country by the Central Government.

KD Himachali, regional coordinator of the Manch, in a statement released here today, said every section of society should support this initiative as it was a fundamental requirement of the country. While supporting the UCC, the manch’s coordinator said the time had come when we all have to rise above the politics of appeasement and unite for the development of the country.

He said the manch had always believed that the nation was supreme and the people of the country should not be divided in the name of caste, religion and region, and everyone should have faith in their own religion and respect other religions too. He said it was the need of the hour that everyone should walk with ‘one nation, one citizenship and one flag’. Himachali said the manch also believed in the Constitution of India which gives right to the people of minority communities to open their own educational institutions and run them without any government interference to preserve their culture and traditions.

Himachali claimed that under the guidance of Indresh Kumar, member of the National Executive Board of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), we had joined hands with the BJP to become equal partners in the development and progress of the country.

