Must save Constitution, BJP wants only Modi’s voice to prevail: Rahul Gandhi in Nahan

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, May 26

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the BJP while addressing his first election rally at Nahan today. He said, “PM Narendra Modi and BJP senior leaders are attacking the Constitution. For the first time in the history of Independent India, their party leaders have openly said that they will change, scrap and finish the Constitution if they win the elections.”

PM waived loans of the rich, didn't help HP Modi waived Rs 16 lakh crore loans of 22 rich persons over the past 10 years…. During the recent disaster in Himachal, we sought support from the PM, but he refused to help us out. We had sought Rs 9,000 crore as 22,000 families had suffered in the state. Rahul Gandhi, congress leader

Urging people to vote for Vinod Sultanpuri for the Shimla seat, he said, “Our Constitution is the nation’s voice, but the BJP people say they only need Narendra Modi’s voice to prevail... We have to safeguard the Constitution put in place by Ambedkar, Nehru and others.”

“During the recent disaster in Himachal, we sought support from the PM, but he refused to do so. We had sought Rs 9,000 crore as 22,000 families had suffered in the state,” Rahul said.

In a bid to strike personal chord with the masses, he said, “My sister is now in Shimla and we both are your soldiers fighting for your cause in Delhi.”

He was unsparing in his attack on the media too. He said, “In Himachal, apple growers fail to get the right price for their produce because of the partnership between Modi, Adani and media. All storage facilities have been given to one person who controls the apple price.”

“Adani has been given control over seven airports in Mumbai, Lucknow, etc. and all ports for 50 years, though it is the people’s property,” he said. He mocked at the series of television interviews of Narendra Modi where he claimed to be guided by divine intervention.

“The Indian ordnance factory will no longer make arms as these will be produced by Adani. Over the past 10 years, all key projects have been given to 22-25 persons only,” he said.

“Modi waived Rs 16 lakh crore loans of 22 rich persons over the past 10 years. This money could have provided National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) wages for 24 years, besides waiving loans of farmers for as many years. Modi terms this loan waiver as development,” he mocked.

He asked has the media reflected on the plight of the apple growers or poor labourers though they accord extensive coverage to Ambani’s wedding function. He also spoke about giving a legal guarantee on minimum support price.

“Media maintained stoic silence over government’s wrong policies, including demonetisation, faulty implementation of GST,” he said.

Rahul was unsparing in his attack on Adani. He said, “The prices of Adani’s companies will surge as soon as PM Modi is sworn in. The entire nation knows if Modi assumes power, Adani’s business will grow exponentially.”

Elaborating on Congress’ poll promises, he said, “We will make one crore lakhpatis, if voted to power. One women of every poor family will be given Rs 8,500 per month beginning July 5. She will receive that amount every month till the family is alleviated from the below poverty line (BPL) status.”

Besides reiterating party’s promise of 30 lakh government jobs, Rahul also announced “pehli naukri pukka adhikar” for the youth where they would get assured government job, increase in the National Rural Guarantee Scheme wages from Rs 250 to Rs 400 and doubling the wages of ASHA and anganwari workers.

