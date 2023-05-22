‘My CM-My Pride’ initiative launched

Shimla, May 21
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched the ‘My CM-My Pride’ initiative here today, which enables any individual to download his photo clicked with the CM.
Sukhu said it signified the state government’s commitment to utilising technological advancements to establish a stronger connection with the public. “We are firm on incorporating technology to bring transparency and accountability to their functioning,” he added.
