NAAC awards ‘A+’ grade to CUHP

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, July 21

The Central University Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) has become the first institute in the state to secure an ‘A+’ grade from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

VC Professor Sat Prakash Bansal, while talking to The Tribune, said it was a matter of immense pride that the university has achieved this grading from the NAAC despite the issue of not having a permanent campus. “The university got the grading due to its exemplary work in the field of research,” he said.

The VC further said the NAAC team had recently visited the CUHP campus in Dharamsala and had expressed satisfaction over the initiative taken by the university in carrying out research projects and implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP).

Currently, the varsity is functioning from its temporary campuses in Shahpur, Dharamsala and Dehra.

The Centre has sanctioned a Rs 500 crore grant for the construction of permanent campuses in Dehra (South campus) and Jadrangal area of the Dharamsala Assembly constituency (North Campus).

#Dharamsala