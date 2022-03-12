NAAC preparation meeting held

Professor Sikander Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), chaired a review meeting of all deans of faculty, deans, directors and chairpersons on the preparedness for National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) inspection. He asked the officials to work on grey areas and submit required documents to Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) within two-three days. All criterion heads presented their criterion in detail and various suggestions and feedback was given by the members present.

Book talk at St Bede’s College

Writing is a conscious act and one should have a critical approach while doing so. The language should be simple and accessible to all classes. Manan Kapoor, an acclaimed author, stated this while interacting with students of St Bede's College during a book talk on “A Map of Longings: The Life and Works of Agha Shahid Ali,” authored by him. The book is a biography of Agha Shahid Ali, offering a rich portrait of the poet and the world he inhabited. It talks about a young girl, Inayat, who finds solace in the company of Gul, a Kashmiri pandit, and Aaqib, in between the insurgency and the exodus in Kashmir.

College teachers meet CM

A delegation of college teachers, led by Urban Development Minister Suresh Bharadwaj, met Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur regarding the implementation of UGC pay scales for university and college teachers in the state. The Chief Minister assured that the matter was under consideration. Other issues, like pending DPC of principal college cadre, revival of M Phil/ Ph.D increments after 2014 to college teachers etc, were also raised.

DAV-Katrain becomes independent

DAV School, Katrain, which was being operated as a branch of DAV School, Mohal, has been given the status of an independent school, under the aegis of DAV College Managing Committee, New Delhi. School principal Chandrika Malhotra said it was a matter of great pride. A meeting with the Local Management Committee, presided over by school Chairman Justice Pritam Pal, was held and many important decisions related to the school’s development were taken. Following vedic culture, a ‘Hawan’ was also organised on the school premises.