Hamirpur: Nadaun's Vanshika Parmar crowned Miss Earth India

Our Correspondent

Palampur, September 8

Vanshika Parmar of Nadaun, Hamirpur, is the first-ever girl from the state to become Miss Earth India 2022 at the tender age of 19.

The Miss Earth India finale was held this week at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, where Vanshika was selected as India’s official representative for Miss Earth 2022.

Now, Vanshika will represent India internationally at the Miss Earth pageant in November in the Philippines where she will compete with representatives from over 90 countries for the coveted crown.

Miss Earth is one of the top three alpha and mega beauty pageants of the world. Miss Divine Beauty is the licensed franchise holder of Miss Earth India that sends representatives from India to Miss Earth.

Vanshika is currently pursuing her majors from Miranda House, University of Delhi. In addition to being a beauty queen, she is an academic scholar.

She is the granddaughter of Colonel Shakti Chand Parmar (Retd). Her father SK Parmar is a Group Captain in the Indian Air Force.

#Hamirpur #Palampur