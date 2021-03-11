Nadda, Anurag to attend BJYM meet

Banners of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders put up at Dharamsala on Thursday. photo: Kamal Jeet

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 12

The BJYM will hold its national-level convention at Dharamsala from May 13 to 15. BJYM activists from across the country are expected to participate in the three-day event.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur and BJP national president JP Nadda are expected to address the BJYM delegates during the convention. Babita Phogat, international wrestler from Haryana who is also an office-bearer of the BJYM, would be the star attraction of the event, sources said.

The BJYM has put up a large number of hoardings and BJP flags on private and public properties in Dharamsala and its surrounding areas. A large number of public properties and trees along roads, bridges and other buildings have been defaced with posters and banners of the event.

Pradeep Thakur, Commissioner of the Dharamsala Municipal Corporation, said no permission had been given to anybody to put up posters and banners of the BJYM’s event on public and private properties. As per the MC rules, posters and banners could only be put up at specific places with the prior permission of the competent authorities, he added.

Asked if the MC would remove the posters and banners put up on public and private properties, the commissioner said that in the case of private properties action can be taken if people give complaint regarding defacement of their properties. The posters and banners would be removed from public properties in a few days, he said.

Recently, the Himachal High Court had ordered the removal of political posters and banners from the heritage zone of Shimla.

