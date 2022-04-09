Nadda arrives today, to prepare roadmap for MC, Assembly poll

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, April 8

Mobilising party cadre right up to the booth level, the BJP is upbeat as it gears up to welcome its national president Jagat Prakash Nadda, who will arrive here tomorrow on a two-day visit.

This is Nadda’s first visit to his home state after BJP’s spectacular performance in the recently concluded Assembly elections in five states. During his stay here, the BJP core group, state office bearers and MLAs will hold parleys with Nadda to prepare the roadmap for the Shimla municipal corporation and Assembly elections later this year.

Nadda will land here at the Annandale ground 10 am. From here, he will be taken to Peterhoff in a procession as a roadshow. He will address a party meeting of workers from the Shimla parliamentary constituency at Peterhoff, which will be attended by the top brass of the BJP, including Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, state BJP president Suresh Kashyap, ministers, party legislators and state office bearers.

Nadda will hold consultations with the top brass of the state leadership. With there being speculation of early polls, the BJP is all geared up and mass contact programmes are being held at all the block level units of the party.

Himachal being the home state of Nadda, the party would go all out to win Assembly elections due in November this year. The national BJP vice president Saudan Singh has been camping here for the last one month. He has been mobilising the booth level leaders. Today also he visited the houses of workers in the Krishnanagar locality.

“The BJP’s maha sampark karyakram (mass contact programme) has great significance as it is only in the BJP where even a booth level worker can rise to become the national party chief,” said Saudan Singh. This, he added was not possible in any other political party.

With AAP also posing a challenge, the saffron party is not willing to take any chances. As such the entire focus will be on ensuring repeat of the Jai Ram government to break the jinx of no party forming the government again after 1985 in Himachal.