Nadda evasive on Sukhu’s national calamity demand

Shimla, August 20

Even as BJP national president JP Nadda assured all possible help from the Centre to help the disaster-struck Himachal Pradesh, he avoided a direct answer to the state government’s demand to declare the disaster a national calamity.

“Declaring or not declaring something is not the issue. I am saying whatever Himachal needs will be given, it will be taken care of. You tell us the problem, and the Centre will help,” Nadda said after visiting Summer Hill and Krishna Nagar, the two landslide-hit areas in the city, today.

“We have assured the Chief Minister that the Centre would leave no stone unturned to restore normalcy in the state,” he added. Nadda was accompanied by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur during the visit. Before arriving in Shimla, Nadda also visited the landslide-hit areas in district Sirmaur.

Addressing a press conference in Shimla after visiting the landslide-hit sites, Nadda said that an additional Rs 200 crore had been released from National Disaster Response Fund and it would be credited to the account of the state government by tomorrow.

“The Centre is committed to providing funds to restore national highways and state highways as well,” said Nadda, emphasising that the Centre was providing the required help to the state.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, however, stuck to his stand that the Centre had not been helping much. “We have sent the damages amounting to Rs 6,700 crore to the Centre as per its relief manual by August 10. The second wave of disaster struck on August 13, and now the total losses would go beyond Rs 10,000 crore. We have informed the Centre about our problems, now it’s for the Centre solve them,” he said.

