Nadda holds roadshow at Kasumpti

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 4

“Vote for the party, which can safeguard your rights and not for those who remained in power and did nothing,” said BJP national president JP Nadda, while addressing a public rally at Sector 2 in New Shimla.

The BJP national president was holding a roadshow in the Kasumpti Assembly constituency in favour of the BJP candidate Suresh Bhardwaj.

He said public had to decide between those who remained in power for years and did nothing and the BJP which had been working for the welfare of people with focus on development work.

Listing the achievements of the Union Government, Nadda said the BJP government had eliminated the middlemen.