Nadda in Shimla, holds roadshow

Tribune News Service

Bhanu P Lohumi

Shimla, April 9

BJP national president JP Nadda was given a rousing reception by party workers on his arrival here today. He was welcomed by thousands of BJP workers, who had assembled at the Vidhan Sabha Chowk up to Peterhoff with drums beating and women activists performing ‘Nati’ (Pahari folk dance).

Amid slogans of “Nadda Ji Ko Jai Shree Ram”, he started his roadshow from the Vidhan Sabha to Peterhoff in an open jeep. He was accompanied by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur and state party president Suresh Kashyap. He stopped at the Ambedkar Chowk to pay floral tributes to Baba Saheb.

Party flags, banners and balloons adorned the route of the roadshow and rose petals were showered on Nadda. Several hoardings and BJP flags dotted the route.

Nadda reached Annadale as per the schedule but the roadshow was delayed by one and a half hour. However, the news of AAP leaders joining the BJP on the eve of the roadshow came as a short in the arm for the party and workers were ecstatic.

The party made all-out efforts to make Nadda’s arrival here after the resounding victory in the Assembly electioins in four states a grand event. Nadda was brimming with confidence about the BJP’s victory in the Shimla MC (SMC) elections slated for May/June and the success of the Mission Repeat 2022 in the Assembly elections.

Nadda would attend a meeting of the state office-bearers, legislature party, and the BJP core group to discuss the strategy for the forthcoming SMC and Assembly elections.