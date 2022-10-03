JP Nadda inaugurates BJP office building in Una

Our Correspondent

Una, October 2

BJP national president JP Nadda today inaugurated the Una district office building of the BJP at Lalsingi village near Una city.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Union minister Anurag Thakur, state president and MP Suresh Kashyap, Rural Development Minister Virender Kanwar, chairman of the State Finance Commission Satpal Satti, Chintpurni MLA Balbir Singh, Gagret MLA Rajesh Thakur and HPSIDC vice-chairman Ram Kumar were present.

Nadda said soon after becoming the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi envisaged the vision of providing party offices to workers at state and district headquarters. He said 512 offices were planned to be constructed in the country in the first phase.

Of these, Nadda said 235 had already been dedicated to party workers, while work on another 155 was in progress. He said in Himachal, 17 offices would be set up of which the first has been inaugurated in Una.

He said workers were the backbone of the BJP and expressed hope that the new office would strengthen the organisation in Una.

Anurag Thakur congratulated the party organisation for the new office and said the facility is equipped with e-library where the party workers can do research work.

He said the office also had a separate unit dedicated to social media from where the party can reach out to the masses and propagate the policies and programmes of the party.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bilaspur on October 5 to inaugurate the new building of AIIMS, besides dedicating many other projects to the people.

