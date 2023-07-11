Nadda, Pratibha urge party workers to help people

Shimla, July 10
BJP president JP Nadda has urged the party workers to extend all possible help to those affected by unprecedented rainfall in the state.
The BJP today released two helpline phone numbers (9317221289 and 8580616570) for those in need of help. Nadda spoke to state BJP chief Rajeev Bindal and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur to inquire about the situation arising out of the incessant rainfall and the trail of destruction.
HPCC chief Pratibha Singh appealed to Congress workers to extend all possible help to those in distress.
