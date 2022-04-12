Nadda puts name plate at worker's house

Shimla, April 11
BJP national president J P Nadda today put a name plate at the house of Delag, booth president Charanjit Singh in Bilaspur assembly constituency as a part of Maha Sampar campaign launched on April 6.
Nadda said that the BJP has grown due to untiring efforts of the dedicated workers and was the biggest political party in the world with a membership of 19 crore members. The BJP is not only a political party but a family of people serving the nation and every worker has an equal status, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Direct talks only way to end Ukraine conflict, PM Modi tells US President
We share strong and growing major defence partnership: Joe B...
At 2+2 meeting, India, US underline progress in ties
Sign pact on space info
IAF changes SOPs on missile storage after accidental fire
BrahMos missile accidentally fired on March 9 had landed in ...
Let's resolve K-issue: New Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to India
Hope region will be free of terror: Modi
Fearing sharp drop in wheat yield, Punjab farmers seek compensation
Grain has shrunk due to heat wave: Farm experts