Nadda puts name plate at worker's house

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 11

BJP national president J P Nadda today put a name plate at the house of Delag, booth president Charanjit Singh in Bilaspur assembly constituency as a part of Maha Sampar campaign launched on April 6.

Nadda said that the BJP has grown due to untiring efforts of the dedicated workers and was the biggest political party in the world with a membership of 19 crore members. The BJP is not only a political party but a family of people serving the nation and every worker has an equal status, he added.