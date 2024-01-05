Nadda to address BJP workers in Solan, Shimla

Solan, January 4
BJP national president JP Nadda will address party workers here tomorrow during his visit to the state.
State BJP president Dr Rajiv Bindal is camping here to oversee the arrangements. A roadshow will be organised in Solan. He will also address workers at the old bus stand. As many as 5,000 workers from Sirmaur and 6,000 from Solan are expected to participate in the programme.
Nadda will attend another programme at Shimla tomorrow where he will address 3,000 workers from the organisational district of Mahasu where 2,500 workers from Shimla will also participate.
Vice-president Rashim Dhar Sood urged the workers to arrive in large numbers to welcome Nadda.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress in poll gear, to lay special focus on 255 winnable LS seats
Top leaders for INDIA seat-sharing deal, war rooms in states...
Amid threats in Red Sea, India keeps patrolling options open
not part of US-led operation so far