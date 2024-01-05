Nadda to address BJP workers in Solan, Shimla

Tribune News Service

Solan, January 4

BJP national president JP Nadda will address party workers here tomorrow during his visit to the state.

State BJP president Dr Rajiv Bindal is camping here to oversee the arrangements. A roadshow will be organised in Solan. He will also address workers at the old bus stand. As many as 5,000 workers from Sirmaur and 6,000 from Solan are expected to participate in the programme.

Nadda will attend another programme at Shimla tomorrow where he will address 3,000 workers from the organisational district of Mahasu where 2,500 workers from Shimla will also participate.

Vice-president Rashim Dhar Sood urged the workers to arrive in large numbers to welcome Nadda.

