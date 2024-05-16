Nadda to campaign in Fatehpur on May 18

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, May 15

National BJP president JP Nadda will campaign for the BJP candidates in the state on May 18, said former minister Rakesh Pathania at a press conference in Fatehpur yesterday. Nadda would address an election meeting at Rehan in the Fatehpur Assembly constituency in support of BJP candidate for the Kangra parliamentary constituency Rajiv Bhardwaj. He would later address meetings in Chamba and Barotiwala.

Pathania said the Congress government had failed to fulfil guarantees given before the last Assembly elections. “The government has even discontinued the Mukhya Mantri Sahara Yojana launched by the previous Jai Ram government, under which Rs 3,000 per month was given to every eligible beneficiary suffering from serious or life-threatening diseases. Even the Himcare Health Card scheme for a free health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh per year, per family with five members, was suffering due to the failure of the government to release outstanding payments to the empaneled hospitals within and outside the state,” he lamented.

Pathania said after Congress leaders from Kangra and Chamba districts refused to contest the Lok Sabha election the party high command fielded Anand Sharma. He added that the people of the state were not fools that they would elect a person, who lives in Delhi. The Congress should tell people where Anand would be located after the elections.

He claimed BJP candidate Rajiv Bhardwaj would be easily accessible at his native place in the Nurpur.

#BJP #JP Nadda #Nurpur