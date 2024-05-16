JP Nadda to campaign in Himachal Pradesh on May 18

Nurpur: BJP national president JP Nadda will campaign for the BJP candidates in Himachal Pradesh on May 18, said former minister Rakesh Pathania in Fatehpur on Tuesday. Nadda will address a rally at Rehan in the Fatehpur Assembly constituency in support of BJP candidate for the Kangra parliamentary constituency Rajiv Bhardwaj. He will later address meetings in Chamba and Barotiwala.
