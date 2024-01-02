Nadda to visit Solan, Shimla on January 5

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 1

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will hold a road show in Solan on January 5. He will be felicitated at a function during the road show for the party’s spectacular victory in the recent Assembly elections, said state BJP president Rajeev Bindal here today.

He said that Nadda would visit Solan and Shimla on January 5 where local people would felicitate him. “There will be a road show and felicitation ceremony on the Solan Mall at 9 am and later another felicitation function will be held at Hotel Peterhoff in Shimla at 1 pm. Nadda will address the BJP core group meeting in the evening,” he added.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Shimla #Solan