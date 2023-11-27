Nagar kirtan held in Una, Dharamsala

Our Correspondent

Una, November 26

A nagar kirtan was organised here today on the eve of birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the first guru of Sikhs. Sarabjot Singh Bedi, a spiritual leader and descendant of Guru Nanak Dev, who lives at the Quila Baba Bedi here, led the religious procession.

Devotees take out prossession in Dharamsala on Sunday. Tribune Photo

The nagar kirtan began from Baba Banda Bahadur Gurdwara in Heer Thada village of Haroli subdivision. Devotees chanted gurbani as the procession led by the Guru Granth Sahib and the ‘Panj Piaras’ passed through 20 villages to reach the Quila Baba Bedi.

People lined up along the roads as the nagar kirtan procession passed through the villages. The devotees had put up langars where they served food, water and other eatables. The youth demonstrated ‘gatka’ — the traditional martial art of Sikhs.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri also joined the nagar kirtan procession. He said the Guru’s teachings were to foster peace and harmony in the society. He congratulated people of the state on the eve of Gurpurb. Sarabjot Bedi honoured the Deputy Chief Minister with a ‘siropa’. The office-bearers from the Guru Nanak Dev Mission were also present.

