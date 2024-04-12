Nagrota Surian block lags in finance panel funds utilisation

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, April 11

The Nagrota Surian development block is placed at the bottom of the list of Kangra blocks for the utilisation of the funds allocated in 2023-24 for rural development works under the 15th Finance Commission. The Nurpur development block has topped the list.

Of the total 55 Nagrota Surian development block gram panchayats, 45 fall under the Jawali and 10 under the Dehra Assembly constituencies in Kangra.

As per official data, 60 per cent tied funds and 40 per cent untied funds are allocated under the commission for the development of rural areas.

The gram panchayats of Behi Pathiar, Matlahar and Nayangal did not even spend a single penny of the tied funds earmarked for sanitation and potable water facilities and Kuther and Muriana panchayats didn’t utilise the untied fund supposed to be spent on rural infrastructure development such as construction of village paths, parks, open gyms, ambulance roads and community toilets.

As per official data procured on allocation of funds and their uses in different gram panchayats in Nagrota Surian development block, Rs 12.80 crore had been earmarked under the finance panel for rural development works but only Rs 2.67 crore has been spent during the last fiscal.

According to reports, only two Nagrota Surian gram panchayats — Nargala and Soldha — have spent maximum — 53.27 per cent and 42.12 per cent — of the allocated development funds, whereas Deva and Palora panchayats have spent minimum — 10.78 per cent — of the development funds.

Nagrota Surian Officiating Block Development Officer (BDO) Anshul Shandil, while admitting minimum use of development funds in the development block, said he had instructed all gram panchayats of the block to expedite the ongoing development works and submit fresh proposals of development works after the Model Code of Conduct ends.

He said he had also taken a serious note against those panchayats which had failed to use tied or untied development funds. “Letters have already been issued to the Behi Pathiar, Kuther, Matlahar, Muriana and Nayangal gram panchayat heads for not utilising the funds. Development works will be ensured on priority,” he said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kangra #Nurpur