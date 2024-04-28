Nagrota Surian govt posts vacant, public work affected

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, April 27

Several posts in government departments at Nagrota Surian, tehsil and Block Development headquarters of the Jawali sub-division in Kangra district, have been lying vacant for the past several months, causing a lot of inconvenience to the public. Lack of staff at government offices has caused a lot of hardships to the people of the area comprising 55-gram panchayats.

The post of Block Medical Officer (BMO) has been lying vacant for the past over six years. The Community Health Centre (CHC) is being run by a single doctor and one clerk. The state government had ordered posting of a doctor before declaration of the Lok Sabha elections, but he could not join here due to the enforcement of the model code of conduct. There is one doctor against three sanctioned posts of medical officers in the CHC, which was upgraded during the previous BJP government. Sufficient infrastructure has not been provided at the CHC. The patients visiting the CHC are facing a tough time in waiting for their turn at the OPD.

The post of Block Development Officer (BDO), which is an important post in carrying out rural development works, has been lying vacant for the past over one month and BDO, Nurpur, was given an additional charge of Nagrota Surian. The office employees have to do multiple jobs in the office. Enquiries reveal that the state government had transferred the BDO from here before the declaration of the Lok Sabha elections, but did not post anyone here to run the rural development works as well as office works in the office of the development block.

The post of a regular principal in the Government Degree College, Nagrota Surian, has also been lying vacant for the past five years. Two months back the post had been filled, but the principal managed his transfer to the Government College, Dharamsala, leaving the post vacant again, causing a lot of inconvenience. The post of the Assistant Engineer in the Public Works Department (PWD) at the sub divisional office has also been lying vacant for the past six months.

Interestingly, Jawali Assembly constituency is being represented by the Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Chander Kumar, but many important posts at government offices remain vacant at Nagrota Surian. However, posting orders of officials have been issued by the government, but due to their political connections they managed their transfers to other places, indicating their reluctance to work in this area. Local residents allege that the state governments have meted out a step-motherly treatment to Nagrota Surian in the Jawali Assembly constituency. They have appealed to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and the Agriculture Minister to ensure filling of vacant posts after the code of conduct is lifted.

