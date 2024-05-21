 Nagrota Surian turns into dragon fruit hotspot : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Nagrota Surian turns into dragon fruit hotspot

Nagrota Surian turns into dragon fruit hotspot

Horticulture Department establishes front-line demonstration orchard for fruit cultivation

Nagrota Surian turns into dragon fruit hotspot

A dragon fruit plant being grown in a front-line demonstartion orchard in Nagrota Surian. Tribune photo



Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, May 20

The cultivation of dragon-fruit or strawberry pear, a potential cactus with high and early returns in water scarce areas, is attracting fruit-growers in the lower Kangra hills. The fruit with immense health and medicinal value is low in calories but high in fibre, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. It contains healthy fatty acids and is considered good in heart health, immune system and digestion.

Prolific growth

Horticulture experts say a grower can harvest six crops of dragon fruit from mid-June to mid-December. Fruit flowering takes place six times a year and it takes around 35 to 40 days for fruit crop to flower subject to weather conditions. Flowering flush in the FLD orchards developed by the state Horticulture Department in Nagrota Surian area has begun in the second week of this month.

High medicinal value

The fruit with immense health and medicinal value is low in calories but high in fibre, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. It contains healthy fatty acids and is considered good for heart health, immune system and digestion.

Ghar Jarot, a small village under the Nagrota Surian development block in Kangra district has become an epicentre for dragon fruit cultivation where the state Horticulture Department has established a cluster-based Front-Line Demonstration (FLD) orchard by planting 4,484 fruit plants in one hectare contiguous agricultural land of four local growers during August to September last year.

Information gathered by The Tribune reveals that before establishing the FLD orchard Jeevan Singh Rana, a retired school lecturer, and one of the beneficiaries, had cultivated 500 dragon fruit plants in his five canal agriculture land with the technical guidance and financial support of the state Horticulture Department in October 2020. He and his son Ashish Rana have adopted Subhash Palekar Natural Farming method in raising dragon fruit orchard.

Rana, a progressive fruit grower told The Tribune that he had earned a profit of Rs 1.50 lakh and Rs 2.50 lakh, respectively, in 2022 and 2023 by selling fruit yield in the local and outside markets. Apart from this, he has the distinction of being the first Himachal Pradesh government-registered dragon fruit nursery grower of the state and he has so far generated an additional income of Rs 2.50 lakh this year by selling around 3,000 dragon fruit saplings to the growers in Kangra, Bilaspur, Una and neighbouring Punjab areas. He exhorted the farmers to shift cereal cultivation to dragon fruit cultivation in areas facing water scarcity.

According to Kamal Sen Negi, Deputy Director, Horticulture Department, Dharamsala, dragon fruit is gaining popularity among fruit-growers in Kangra district because of its higher profitability, no threat of wild and stray animals and low maintenance. “Being a cactus, the best part of this crop is that it requires extremely less amount of water during the most critical period ie March to June and irrigation is applied only whenever there is prolonged dry spell,” Negi said. He claimed that the cactus fruit crop had multiple harvest in a year and capability to sustain high yield for more than 20 years whereas water scarce region could prove to be an asset to small land holders as it was one of the fastest returning perennial fruit crops having immense potential of low inputs and high returns.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kangra #Nurpur


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Schools

Heat wave: Punjab announces early summer holidays for government, private schools from May 21

2
Patiala

Relief for Punjab commuters as farmers suspend ‘Rail Roko’ at Shambhu track; to start sit-in outside BJP leaders' houses

3
Trending

Will unusual heatwave in Himachal break Shimla’s highest-ever temperature record of 32.4°C in May this year? Here's what weatherman says

4
Chandigarh

SUV driver claiming to be a 'judicial officer', breaks law, threatens Chandigarh traffic cops; booked

5
India

Explainer: Why Rae Bareli and Amethi may become turning points in India’s politics

6
India

Explainer: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi chopper crash—speculation abounds about ‘Israeli connection’

7
World

Who is Mohammad Mokhber, the man set to become Iran's interim president?

8
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court sets aside conviction of foreign national due to language barrier in investigation

9
India

Pune teen whose luxury car killed two persons granted bail on 4 conditions: ‘Write essay, assist RTO officers…’

10
India

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor vote in Mumbai

Don't Miss

View All
Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Top News

Pune teen driver's father detained after Porsche crash killed 2 IITians on bike

Pune teen driver's father detained after Porsche crash killed 2 IITians on bike

The probe in these cases has been transferred to the crime b...

Iran President Raisi's body to be buried on Thursday; fresh election on June 28

Iran President Raisi's body to be buried on Thursday; fresh election on June 28

Cotton attire, light food, lassi... nominees find ways to beat the heat

Lok Sabha election 2024: Cotton attire, light food, lassi... nominees find ways to beat the heat

Sambit Patra says 'Lord Jagannath is PM Modi devotee’, later claims 'slip of tongue, will observe fast as penance’

Sambit Patra says 'Lord Jagannath is PM Modi devotee’, later claims 'slip of tongue, will observe fast as penance’

CM Patnaik has appealed to BJP to keep Lord Jagannath above ...

CCTV shows Pune teen speeding his Porsche moments before killing 2 IITians on bike

CCTV shows Pune teen speeding his Porsche moments before killing 2 IITians on bike

17-year-old gets quick bail with order to write an essay; co...


Cities

View All

INDIA VOTES 2024: Having lost its sheen, staying afloat is goal of Left parties

INDIA VOTES 2024: Having lost its sheen, staying afloat is goal of Left parties

Campaign trail: Congress’s Gurjeet Singh Aujla aiming for a hat-trick in Lok Sabha polls

Industrial workers find their voices unheard in poll din

GPS-equipped vehicles to transport EVMs to polling stations: District Election Officer

Three associates of Happy Jatt nabbed with weapons, ammunition

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

INDIA VOTES 2024: Yogi Adityanath calls Rahul Gandhi, Manish Tewari udan khatolas

INDIA VOTES 2024: Yogi Adityanath calls Rahul Gandhi, Manish Tewari udan khatolas

Manish Tewari promises to bring Chandigarh civic body under anti-defection law

Congress manifesto bundle of hollow promises: Sanjay Tandon

Harmohan Dhawan’s son joins saffron party

Chandigarh’s BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon harps on city development

Graffiti threatening Kejriwal surface at Delhi Metro stations

Graffiti threatening Kejriwal surface at Delhi Metro stations

AAP spreading lies: Swati Maliwal

Nation chose a PM, not an Inspector: Kejriwal

BJP veterans rally for Delhi candidates, attack AAP

Tigers, jumbos and bears stay cool with fruit ice balls, coolers

Discontent within Congress brews up in meetings

Discontent within Congress brews up in meetings

Inter-state gang of robbers busted in Jalandhar

Security personnel hold flag marches

AAP leader killed in car crash

Hit by speeding truck, 14-year-old boy dies

542 held with drugs, arms since poll code imposition

542 held with drugs, arms since poll code imposition

Open murder, suicide case of grain contractor: Bittu to CM

Missing 68-year-old woman’s body found in neighbour’s kitchen cabinet

Samrala sizzles at 46.1°C, Ludhiana at 45.2°C

Pet registration programme goes astray in city

Voting for 761 Form 12D voters in Patiala district from today, says District Election Officer

Voting for 761 Form 12D voters in Patiala district from today, says District Election Officer

Gang of mobile tower equipment thieves busted in Patiala

Relief for Punjab commuters as farmers suspend ‘Rail Roko’ at Shambhu track; to start sit-in outside BJP leaders' houses

Patiala: Staff must perform polling duty with responsibility, says District Election Officer

MoU signed