Nahan civic body eyes revenue boost through advertisements

Our Correspondent

Nahan, June 9

In a move to increase revenue and maintain the city’s aesthetic appeal, the Nahan Municipal Council (MC) has started monetising the use of public walls and buildings for advertising purposes. Previously, the MC launched a campaign to make the city free from unauthorised hoardings. Now, they have established a formal process where advertisers can legally post their promotional materials, provided they pay a predetermined fee.

Under the new initiative, any organisation or business wishing to advertise on the prime public locations of Nahan must obtain permission from the MC and pay the designated fees. The regulation applies to all forms of advertising materials, including hoardings, on public walls and buildings. The fee schedule is set for a 30-day period for each advertisement and the advertisements can be displayed only after the payment is received.

The initiative is expected to significantly boost the revenue for the Nahan Municipal Council. At the same time, it aims to prevent public walls and buildings from becoming unsightly due to random and unauthorised posters. Key locations like Delhi Gate, Litton Memorial, Yashwant Chowk, Chaugan ground and Shimla Road, as well as other historic sites and government buildings, which were previously marred by free promotional materials, will now be regulated.

The structured approach not only enhances the visual appeal of the city, but also ensures that public spaces are used responsibly while generating additional funds for the city’s development and maintenance.