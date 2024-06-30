Nahan makes efforts to restore communal harmony

Pankaj Sharma

Nahan, June 29

Nahan, the main town in Sirmaur district, has been attempting to walk the path of communal harmony, sowing seeds of unity among the various communities living here, with special focus on Hindus and Muslims.

It may be recalled that even during the tumultuous period of the Partition, a sense of brotherhood prevailed in Nahan. A testament to this unity is the joint celebration of religious events by Shia and Sunni Muslims, such as taking out processions together. Recently, feathers were ruffled in the town as a man from Uttar Pradesh allegedly shared pictures of cow slaughter to his social media account. However, peace was swiftly restored within a couple of days.

Recently, the Anjuman Islamia extended a helping hand to Bala Devi, who belongs to Dhageda village in Dhartidhar area. The organisation provided her with 2 biswa land, demonstrating its commitment to helping those in need, irrespective of their religion.

Anjuman Islamia president Bobby Ahmed said Bala Devi, who hails from an economically disadvantaged family, had requested land for residence, which the body was happy to provide.

This gesture of goodwill is not uncommon in Nahan. Many Hindus assist economically weaker Muslim families and vice versa.

For instance, recently, several Hindu families supported a Muslim mason’s family during his illness. During emergencies, such as blood donation drives, residents of Nahan come together, transcending religious boundaries to help each other.

The largest blood donation group in the town, Drops of Hope, was founded by Ishan Rao. This group comprises Hindu, Muslim and Sikh donors, who are always ready to donate blood, without considering the recipient’s religion.

Nahan locals’ attempt to foster the spirit of brotherhood and mutual support serves as an inspiration to the nation, proving that humanity and cooperation surpass all differences.

