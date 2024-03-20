Nahan medical college gets EEG test facility

Our Correspondent

Nahan, March 19

In a relief to people of Sirmaur district, two diagnostic test facilities — EEG and NCV — have been started at Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar Medical College and Hospital in Nahan.

Patients had to go to Chandigarh, Delhi or private healthcare facilities in the neighbouring states to get Electroencephalogram (EEG) and Nerve Conduct Velocity (NCV) tests done.

The hospital has established a separate Neuro Electrophysiology Lab and installed modern EEG and NCV machines purchased at a cost of Rs 68 lakh.

With these facilities now available locally, patients will not have to bear economic stress anymore. The medical college has made these diagnostic services accessible to the patients at government rates.

Under the supervision of a Paediatric Neurologist, these machines started conducting tests yesterday, benefiting patients not only from Sirmaur but also from neighboring districts as well.

The EEG detects both normal and abnormal brain conditions, while NCV test evaluates the condition of electrical activity in nerves.

On the lines of the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, the Nahan medical college administration has also set up the rates for tests conducted through these machines. An EEG test will cost Rs 550 for general ward and Rs 830 for private ward admissions. Similarly, the NCV test will cost Rs 550 and Rs 830, the Electromyography (EMG) test Rs 220 and Rs 230, Visual Evoked Potential (VEP) Rs 550 and Rs 830 and Brainstem Evoked Response Audiometry (BERA) test at Rs 110 and Rs 220, for general ward and private ward admissions, respectively.

Dr Amitabh Jain, Senior Medical Superintendent at medical college, said, “The EEG and NCV examination facility has been initiated at Nahan Medical College yesterday. Separate labs have been set up with newly acquired machines. Tests will be conducted at government rates, ensuring substantial benefits for patients.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nahan #Sirmaur