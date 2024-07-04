Nahan: Mystery shrouds death of woman

Our Correspondent

Nahan: A 30-year-old woman died under mysterious circumstances at her house in Nahan. The police have sent the body for post mortem to determine the exact cause of the death. The deceased had been identified as Roopa, daughter of Brij Kumar, a resident of Mohalla Amarpur, Nahan. During the preliminary enquiry, the woman’s father revealed that she was found unconscious in her room last night. He said she was given water to drink before being taken to the hospital in an ambulance. However, she was declared dead by doctors. Sirmaur SP Raman Kumar Meena said an investigation was underway.

#Nahan