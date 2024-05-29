Nahan schools to shut till May 31 due to heatwave

Nahan, May 28

Due to the ongoing heatwave, Nahan SDM Salim Azam has mandated the closure of schools in several rural areas under the Nahan subdivision from May 29 to 31. The order comes as students face significant challenges due to intense heat and there are concerns about an increase in heat-related health issues.

The SDM’s order highlights the problems encountered by students, including potential risks of heat stroke and exacerbation of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases. Given these concerns, the precautionary measure aims to safeguard health of students and the community.

The closure affects all public and private schools, play schools, and anganwadi centres in the various areas within the Nahan subdivision — patwar circle Khala-Kyar, Dadahu, patwar circle Bankala, Moginand, Trilokpur, Burmapapri Balsar, Surla, and patwar circle Nahan (rural).

Similarly, Paonta Sahib SDM Gunjeet Cheema issued a corresponding order for all schools within the Paonta Sahib subdivision effective from May 29 to 31.

Kafota SDM Rajesh Verma has also issued an order for the closure of all schools and anganwadi centres of five patwar circles, including Bhajoun, Sataun, Jamna, Sharli-Manpur and Badwas, falling under Kafota sub-division.

