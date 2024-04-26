Nahan SDM asks officials to fulfil constitutional duty

Our Correspondent

Nahan, April 25

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, Salim Azam, the Assistant Registration Officer and Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Nahan, focused attention on the crucial role of officials and employees deployed on election duty, urging them to approach their responsibilities with seriousness and enthusiasm. Addressing the first election rehearsal programme for presiding officials and assistant presiding officers at the Government Post Graduate College in Nahan, Azam underscored the significance of the democratic process and urged participants to view election duty as a constitutional obligation rather than a burden.

During the rehearsal programme, officers were briefed on the comprehensive process of conducting elections, including the transportation of EVM machines and election materials to polling stations, as well as the secure depositing of these materials post-voting.

In a bid to uphold transparency and security, Azam stressed the use of GPS-equipped vehicles provided by the administration for transporting EVM machines and election materials. He assured that arrangements for lodging and food have been made for officials stationed at polling booths.

The rehearsal also included practical training on EVM machines, conducted by nodal officers Anup Kumar and Hari Sharma, among others. Additionally, Tehsildar Nahan Upendra Chauhan and Sector Magistrates appointed for the election were present to oversee the proceedings.

Azam reiterated the importance of prioritising the voting process for vulnerable groups such as persons with disabilities, pregnant women, and senior citizens, urging election officers to ensure their needs are met.

