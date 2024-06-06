Nahan, Solan students shine in NEET results

Solan, June 5
More than 40 students of Career Academy, Nahan, cleared the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) Examination.
Four students — Abhay Prakash, Arpita, Mohammad Arman and Tripti — scored more than 600 marks.
Yash Sharma, Aditya Sharma, Nidhi Thakur, Vaishali Sharma, Diksha, Priyanshi, Pranjal Tomar, Abhay Pundir, Sakshi, Vidushi and Vaishali also cracked this examination in their respective categories.
“Their success is a testament to their efforts and our institution’s commitment to Excellence in Education. It’s a testament to their resilience and the relentless support they’ve received from their mentors, teachers, and families,” said an academy official.
The students gave credit to their parents and teachers of the Career Academy, including the Directors, Manoj Rathi and Lalit Rathi. Chairman SS Rathi and Principal Rajesh Solanki congratulated all the successful students and wished them a bright future. Himanshu Choudhary, a student of Doon Valley Public School, Solan, has achieved a notable milestone in the NEET-2024 examination by securing 541 marks and attaining an All India Rank-1,628.
Himanshu’s success story is not just an individual triumph but a proud moment for the entire Doon Valley Public School community.
On this occasion, Managing Director Rajeev Sharma and Principal Devendra Mahal extended their congratulations to Himanshu, his parents, and teachers.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM invites India's neighbourhood leaders for swearing-in ceremony; yet to dial Pakistan; Biden calls up to congratulate Modi
PM Modi has not called up Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sh...
Narendra Modi set for historic 3rd term, but allies drive hard bargain
NDA elects PM its leader | TDP eyes Speaker’s post, 5 berths...
National Security Adviser Sullivan to visit New Delhi to engage new govt on shared India-US priorities: White House
Sullivan’s visit was discussed during a phone call between P...