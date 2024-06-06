Nahan, Solan students shine in NEET results

Tribune News Service

Solan, June 5

More than 40 students of Career Academy, Nahan, cleared the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) Examination.

Four students — Abhay Prakash, Arpita, Mohammad Arman and Tripti — scored more than 600 marks.

Yash Sharma, Aditya Sharma, Nidhi Thakur, Vaishali Sharma, Diksha, Priyanshi, Pranjal Tomar, Abhay Pundir, Sakshi, Vidushi and Vaishali also cracked this examination in their respective categories.

“Their success is a testament to their efforts and our institution’s commitment to Excellence in Education. It’s a testament to their resilience and the relentless support they’ve received from their mentors, teachers, and families,” said an academy official.

The students gave credit to their parents and teachers of the Career Academy, including the Directors, Manoj Rathi and Lalit Rathi. Chairman SS Rathi and Principal Rajesh Solanki congratulated all the successful students and wished them a bright future. Himanshu Choudhary, a student of Doon Valley Public School, Solan, has achieved a notable milestone in the NEET-2024 examination by securing 541 marks and attaining an All India Rank-1,628.

Himanshu’s success story is not just an individual triumph but a proud moment for the entire Doon Valley Public School community.

On this occasion, Managing Director Rajeev Sharma and Principal Devendra Mahal extended their congratulations to Himanshu, his parents, and teachers.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nahan #Solan