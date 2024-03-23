 Nalagarh may see 3 old-timers pitted against each other in bypollq : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Nalagarh may see 3 old-timers pitted against each other in bypollq

Nalagarh may see 3 old-timers pitted against each other in bypollq

Nalagarh may see 3 old-timers pitted against each other in bypollq

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, March 23

The Nalagarh Assembly seat will fall vacant after Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania accepts the resignation of local Independent MLA KL Thakur. In case the byelection to the Nalagarh seat is held, three old-timers may again fight against each other.

Thakur told The Tribune on phone, “I along with two other Independent MLAs have resigned from the Assembly in support of the six disqualified Congress MLAs to send the right message among the electorate.”

“Developmental activities have come to a halt under the Congress government. People had elected me for the development of the Nalagarh constituency but I could not execute any work and 15 valuable months were lost,” said Thakur, who was going to New Delhi from Shimla.

He added that while the youth were finding it difficult to get jobs, the unemployed were feeling cheated as they had no employment avenues. The industry, too, was suffering, he claimed.

Thakur left for New Delhi after submitting his resignation to Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla along with two other Independent MLAs. He said that he would return to Nalagarh after Holi after formally joining the BJP.

Thakur had remained the district president of the BJP in the past. He had contested from Nalagarh as an Independent candidate after the BJP denied him ticket in the 2022 Assembly elections. He, however, won the seat by defeating Congress candidate Hardeep Bawa and BJP candidate Lakhwinder Rana, who stood third.

The BJP had secured a margin of about 40,000 votes in the Nalagarh constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, which was among the highest margins across the nation.

The Nalagarh seat had witnessed interesting developments in the past three Assembly elections as three candidates switched parties or contested as Independents when their parties denied them ticket.

Former Congress MLA Lakhwinder Rana had joined the BJP right before the 2022 Assembly elections. Rana, however, fared poorly and stood third after Congress’ Hardeep Bawa.

Thakur was elected MLA from Nalagarh in 2012 on BJP ticket. However, he contested the 2022 elections as an Independent candidate after the BJP denied him ticket. Bawa, too, had contested as an Independent candidate after the Congress denied him ticket in the 2017 Assembly elections. He, however, fought the 2022 Assembly elections on Congress ticket.

Switching sides

The Nalagarh seat had witnessed interesting developments in the past three Assembly elections as three candidates switched parties or contested as Independents when their parties denied them ticket

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kuldeep Singh Pathania #Nalagarh #Solan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Business

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal marries Mexican entrepreneur Grecia Munoz

2
Himachal

3 Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Himachal Pradesh Assembly, pave way for byelections

3
India

Why Arvind Kejriwal may be in for long haul, plus political implications

4
India

Now, Maldives turns to ‘ally’ India for debt relief

5
Diaspora

British Army celebrates Sikh festival of Holla Mohalla

6
Punjab

AAP protests against Kejriwal’s arrest in Punjab, Haryana; water cannons, lathicharge against protesters

7
Punjab

Election Commission appoints 5 new SSPs in Punjab

8
Punjab

Arvind Kejriwal arrest fallout: Will Delhi liquor case have ramifications on Punjab excise policy?

9
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court intensifies efforts to reduce case backlog

10
India

Arvind Kejriwal took advantage of being CM to facilitate liquor 'scam' money-laundering by AAP: ED

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

‘Don't hate BJP members because of my arrest’: Arvind Kejriwal writes from Jail, wife reads out message

'No bar can keep me inside': Arvind Kejriwal writes from jail, wife reads out message

Delhi CM says don't hate BJP members because of my arrest; t...

6 Himachal Pradesh MLAs disqualified by Congress join BJP

6 Himachal Pradesh MLAs disqualified by Congress join BJP

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks police officer's removal from security for misconduct; court orders to preserve CCTV camera footage

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks police officer's removal from security for misconduct; court orders to preserve CCTV camera footage

The court noted that, according to the plea, while producing...

Death toll in Punjab hooch tragedy rises to 20, four-member SIT formed to supervise probe

Death toll in Punjab's Sangrur hooch tragedy rises to 20, four-member SIT formed to supervise probe

The AAP government has been under fire from opposition parti...

60 dead, 145 injured in Russia concert hall attack; Islamic State group claims responsibility

60 dead, 145 injured in Russia concert hall attack; Islamic State group claims responsibility

It wasn't immediately clear what happened to the attackers a...


Cities

View All

Three held with illegal arms in separate cases

Three held with illegal arms in separate cases in Amritsar

3,300-kg lahan, 420 litres of illicit liquor seized in Amritsar

Over 25% weapons deposited with police, gun houses so far

New DC has his task cut out in border district

Army veteran writes to President, wants dignity of soldiers to be maintained

Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest: Commuters bear brunt as AAP holds protest in Mohali

Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest: Commuters bear brunt as AAP holds protest in Mohali

AAP stages protest against BJP, ED over Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Chandigarh: To meet rush, PGI doctors told to reach OPDs on time

Minor reshuffle in Chandigarh Administration

INDIA VOTES 2024: Five places to have auxiliary booths in Dera Bassi segment

‘Don't hate BJP members because of my arrest’: Arvind Kejriwal writes from Jail, wife reads out message

'No bar can keep me inside': Arvind Kejriwal writes from jail, wife reads out message

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks police officer's removal from security for misconduct; court orders to preserve CCTV camera footage

Security forces patrol central Delhi amid AAP call for protest at Shaheedi Park

ED failed to establish money trail against any AAP leader despite multiple raids, says Delhi minister Atishi

I-T department searches premises linked to AAP's Delhi MLA Gulab Yadav, others in tax evasion case

NCB team fired at by suspects accused of sending drug to UK

NCB team fired at by suspects accused of sending drug to UK

Aggarwal takes charge as new DC

343 centenarians from city, 75 from Nawanshahr to vote in Lok Sabha polls

64 tonnes lahan, 45 litres illicit liquor destroyed

District admn to procure 5.18 lakh metric tonnes of wheat

INDIA VOTES 2024: Cash, drugs, liquor worth ~2 cr seized since poll code imposition

INDIA VOTES 2024: Cash, drugs, liquor worth Rs 2 cr seized since poll code imposition

Concerns arise over ‘discrepancies’ in width of under-construction footpath

607 centenarian voters, equal number of male, female in district

3 years on, man held in youth’s murder case

AAP leaders flay Centre for ED action against Kejriwal

PAU Kisan Mela series concludes

PAU Kisan Mela series concludes in Patiala

Punjabi University, Patiala, holds bicycle rally in honour of martyrs

New jewellery store coming up in Patiala