Nalagarh MLA livestreams event, booked

Solan, June 1

The Baddi police have booked Nalagarh MLA KL Thakur for disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant under Section 188 of the IPC by inaugurating a bridge on Mahadev river on the Nalagarh-Swarghat road last evening.

The bridge falls under the purview of the National Highway division of the state Public Works Department (PWD). “An FIR under Section 188 of the IPC was registered yesterday against the independent MLA KL Thakur following a complaint by the Executive Engineer (XEN) of the National Highway division of the state PWD,” said Baddi SP Ilma Afroz.

The Independent MLA reportedly went live from his social media account while inaugurating the recently repaired bridge, which was closed for traffic on April 21 following damage to its slab and pier. It was reopened to traffic on May 29 night. The MLA was also seen distributing sweets after the inauguration of the bridge.

Executive Engineer of NH division of PWD Manish Thakur confirmed that the bridge was thrown open to the public after its repair on May 29 . He added that he had no knowledge about its inauguration.

The MLA, when contacted, said he had gone to inspect the bridge after coming to know that it had been opened to traffic. He claimed his supporters had placed a ribbon across the road to facilitate the inspection by him after stopping the traffic. He had cut the ribbon at the insistence of his supporters and also distributed sweets. The MLA, however, claimed that he had merely gone there to see whether the bridge had been opened for traffic movement after completion of the repair work as was being claimed.

Nalagarh SDM Divyanshu Singal, when contacted, said an inquiry had been initiated in the case after taking a suo moto notice of the viral video where the MLA was seen inaugurating the bridge. The report would be sent to the election commission, he added. The inquiry would be completed within 48 hours as per the norms. He added that a show-cause notice had also been issued to the MLA and his reply was sought.

