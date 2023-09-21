Nalagarh school eco club ranks among top 10

Solan, September 20
The Eco Club of Doon Valley Public School, Nalagarh, has been included among the 10 best eco clubs of the state by the Himachal Pradesh Science Technology and Environment Council.
Also, two students from the school, Aishmin and Arpita Sharma, have been awarded in state-level competition for their exceptional artwork based on environmental protection. Their creative contributions have not only brought pride to the school but also highlighted the importance of nurturing artistic talent alongside environmental consciousness.
