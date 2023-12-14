Nalagarh school shines at CBSE science exhibition

Solan, December 13
Doon Valley Public School, Nalagarh, emerged winners at the CBSE regional-level science exhibition organised at St Soldier Divine Public School yesterday.
The winning exhibit, ‘Self Reliant City’, crafted by Abhishek Saini, Aniket Bhardwaj and Harshit Ray of Doon Valley Public School, showcased their innovation and helped them secure coveted spot in the CBSE national-level competition scheduled for January in Delhi.
As many as 70 schools from the state, neighbouring Haryana and Chandigarh participated in the contest and 136 models were put up on display in five categories. Doon Valley Public School stood out excelling in the senior category with their pioneering model.
School Managing Director Rajeev Sharma and Principal Devendera Mahal congratulated and applauded the exceptional achievement of their students and the science department.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard
The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...
11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up
A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as ...