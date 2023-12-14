Nalagarh school shines at CBSE science exhibition

Tribune News Service

Solan, December 13

Doon Valley Public School, Nalagarh, emerged winners at the CBSE regional-level science exhibition organised at St Soldier Divine Public School yesterday.

The winning exhibit, ‘Self Reliant City’, crafted by Abhishek Saini, Aniket Bhardwaj and Harshit Ray of Doon Valley Public School, showcased their innovation and helped them secure coveted spot in the CBSE national-level competition scheduled for January in Delhi.

As many as 70 schools from the state, neighbouring Haryana and Chandigarh participated in the contest and 136 models were put up on display in five categories. Doon Valley Public School stood out excelling in the senior category with their pioneering model.

School Managing Director Rajeev Sharma and Principal Devendera Mahal congratulated and applauded the exceptional achievement of their students and the science department.

