Nalagarh truck union gets new president

Solan, February 12

Harbhajan Chaudhary, the brother of Chief Parliamentary Secretary Ram Kumar Chaudhary, was unanimously elected as the president of the Nalagarh Truck Operators Union at its Baddi office yesterday. It is Asia’s biggest truck union with about 10,000 vehicles in its fleet. Senior union members had proposed Harbhajan’s name and it was accepted unanimously.