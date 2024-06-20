Nalti girl to take part in state-level NCC camp in Solan

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, June 19

Swati, an NCC cadet from Government Senior Secondary School, Nalti, is set to participate in the Thal Sena Camp (TSC) is being conducted by 1 HP Bn NCC at Maharishi Markendeshwar University, Kumarhatti, in Solan district.

The NCC camp will be organised from June 19 to June 28. Out of the 33 schools in the district having NCC units, Swati is only cadet selected for the state-level camp. School NCC officer Devender Banyal said 87 cadets from across the state were participating in the camp.

The camp would inculcate discipline among cadets and they would learn various NCC exercises, including using weapons, he added. He said Swati had won the district-level trophy at the Best Drill event held last month at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya here.

