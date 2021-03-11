Names of Congress workers missing from voter lists: Poll panel chief

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 29

Chairman of election management committee of HPCC Ram Lal Thakur said that names of Congress supporters were missing from the voters lists in many constituencies across the state. He said party leaders at the constituency level had been asked to check the lists and get the names of their supporters entered into voters lists after filing objections with the respective election officers.

Ram Lal Thakur, while addressing a press conference here today, also held a meeting of election management committee at Dharamsala today. AICC secretary Raghuvir Singh Bali and Anirudh Singh were among the other leaders present in the meeting.

Thakur said the people were disenchanted with polices of the present BJP government in the state. However, the BJP could resort to any measure to win the elections in the state. The Congress leaders have been asked to manage the polling booths in their respective constituencies and stand with the party workers, he said.

He said the Congress leaders would be visiting all the constituencies and sensitizing people regarding the policies of the BJP government which were pro rich and anti-poor.

RS Bali said that the Congress would go into the forthcoming Assembly elections with the issue of rising unemployment in the state, high prices of essential commodities and corruption in recruitment process.