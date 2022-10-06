Narendra Modi first PM to take part in Kullu Dasehra rath yatra

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, October 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the historic Rath Yatra during the opening ceremony of the seven-day international Kullu Dasehra festival here today. In fact, he is the first Prime Minister to take part in the Dasehra Rath Yatra.

He was accompanied on the dais by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. He arrived at Dhalpur at 3.15 pm amid tight security arrangements. No one was allowed to go near the dais. Chairman of the Kullu Dasehra Festival Committee and Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur and HPMC Vice-Chairman Ram Singh welcomed the Prime Minister.

The idols of chief deity Lord Raghunath, Goddess Sita, Lord Hanuman and other deities were brought to Dhalpur in palanquins from their sanctum sanctorum in Sultanpur. These were then placed in a beautifully-decorated wooden chariot called the rath. Modi went to the rath and paid obeisance to Lord Raghunath before the yatra began. The crowd was excited to see him.

Later, the descendants of the erstwhile ruler of Rupi (Kullu) valley along with the head of family, Maheshwar Singh, led the Rath Yatra. Thousands of devotees pulled the rath from the northern end of the Dhalpur ground to the camp temple of Lord Raghunath in the middle of the ground. The palanquins of Gods and Goddesses with their bands accompanied Lord Raghunath in the Rath Yatra. Thousands of men, women and children wearing traditional dresses, besides a large number of foreign and domestic tourists watched the spectacular event. Gaiety and fervour marked the occasion amidst the rhythmical sound of drums and lilting ‘Shehnais’. Modi left after witnessing the Rath Yatra at 4.15 pm.

Served local dishes

The Prime Minister was served local delicacies ‘Siddu’ and ‘Patroda’

The Kullu Dasehra Festival Committee presented metal-carved idols of Lord Rama Parivar to him

The idols were later placed in the camp temple located in the middle of the Dhalpur ground after Modi left

#Kullu #Kullu Dasehra #narendra modi