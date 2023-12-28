Narrow gauge line in bad shape

The narrow gauge railway line in Kangra valley, which plays a significant role in the economy of this region, is in a bad shape. The Indian Railways has done little to convert this 120-km track into a broad gauge line. The authorities concerned should take necessary steps to improve service on this line. – Satish, Panchrukhi

Stray dog menace continues

The stray dog menace continues to pester people in the city. In a recent incident, a labourer was attacked by stray dogs early in the morning. It has become difficult for people to go out in the morning as stray dogs move around in packs. The authorities concerned should take concrete measures to control the number of stray dogs and ensure the safety of the residents of the city. – Santosh, Shimla

Authorities should curb fires in Orchards

Orchard and forest fires have become a common sight these days in the apple-growing areas of Shimla district, and people with respiratory problems are particularly troubled as the environment has become quite polluted. The authorities concerned should address the issue and take immediate action. — Sanjeev, Rohru

