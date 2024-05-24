Narrow path irks commuters

ON the Vikasnagar-Panthaghati road, pillars of bricks have been constructed on both sides of the road near the Vikasnagar bus stand. I believe a parking lot is being constructed at the site. The pillars leave very little space for vehicles to pass through, causing frequent traffic jams. The authorities concerned must look into the matter and ensure there is enough space for vehicles to pass through. Pradeep, Shimla

Broken machines at IGMC, patients suffer

SOME test machines at the government labs of Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) are broken and have not been repaired for quite some time. As a result, patients have to face a lot of problems as they are forced to visit costly private labs and hospitals. The hospital authorities should get these machines repaired as soon as possible.

Anita, Shimla

No drinking water supply for 4 days

PEOPLE living in the Totu Ward have not received drinking water for the past four days, causing great distress to the residents. It is no secret that Shimla goes through drinking water crises during summers, so proper arrangements should have been made in time. We request the authorities concerned to ensure regular supply of drinking water and end the misery of the area residents. Devraj, Shimla

