Narrow road in Shanti Vihar Ward inconveniences locals

A narrow road in Shanti Vihar Ward under the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) has become a problem for residents as they are always worried about a mishap like a fire incident or other natural disaster. The road is so narrow that only light motor vehicles can pass through it.

Residents here face a lots of inconvenience while commuting and during emergency situations. Ishan, a resident of Shanti Vihar Ward, said due to narrow roads, vehicles like fire engines cannot enter the ward. “If any major fire incident occurs here, it would be dangerous as firefighting equipment cannot be brought into the war,” he said.

“To make the matter worse, many people park their vehicles on roadside which further creates traffic snarls in the ward. Long traffic jams are witnessed here during the morning and evening time. School and college students as well as office goers have to wait till a traffic jam clears,” he said.

Durgesh Kumar, another ward resident, who runs a shop said due to narrow road, shopkeepers face inconvenience while transporting their goods. “Pickup trucks can’t enter the ward. We ferry goods on a smaller vehicles which increases the transportation cost,” he added.

The locals also complained about nuisance created by alcoholics and drug addicts during the night. They said many times, such people can be seen quarrelling and making noise during the night which spoils atmosphere in the ward.

Vineet Sharma, councillor of Shanti Vihar Ward, while talking to The Tribune said, “The road cannot be widened as there are houses and shops on its both sides. Many people park their vehicles, particularly two-wheelers on the roadside, which creates traffic congestion.”

He said parking facilities would be provided in the ward so that people do not park their vehicles on the roadside.

