Nathpa Jhakri project registers for renewable energy trading

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 18

The 1,500 MW Nathpa Jhakri hydroelectric power project of the SJVN has registered for the trading of International Renewable Energy Certificates (IREC).

“The Renewable Energy Certificate (REC) mechanism is a market-based instrument to promote renewable energy and facilitate the compliance of Renewable Purchase Obligations (RPOs),” said Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman and Managing Director, SJVN.

He said that the Nathpa Jhakri Power Station had registered for the trading of RECs from January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2027. Based on its design energy, the station could trade around 57.5 lakh RECs every year, which means an additional revenue of around Rs 10 crore for the company.

Sharma said that the industry RPOs could be complied with either by generating or purchasing the required quantum of renewable energy, he added.

#Shimla