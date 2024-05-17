Nation in mood for change at Centre: Anand Sharma

Our Correspondent

Chamba, May 16

Anand Sharma, Congress candidate from the Kangra Lok Sabha constituency, today said, “The people of India are in a mood of change at the Centre and ready to teach the BJP a lesson for its false promises.” He campaigned in the Dalhousie Assembly segment here and addressed back-to-back meetings at Dalhousie, Bhalei and Manjir.

Sharma, while addressing party workers, alleged that the BJP never fulfilled its promises while Congress was committed to delivering on its guarantees. He said that in 2014, the BJP had come to power at the Centre by promising to provide employment to two crore people every year. “BJP leaders should tell the public where they have provided employment to 20 crore youth in 10 years,” he added.

Sharma said, “The BJP makes false promises while the Congress fulfils its promises.” He added that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had even dedicated her jewellery to the nation.

He said that the BJP was playing divisive politics by exploiting religious sentiments of people. “The BJP’s slogan of Abki Bar 400 Paar reflects its arrogance,” he alleged.

The former Union minister outlined his priorities for Chamba district such as the promotion of adventure tourism, establishment of multi-specialty hospitals, construction of ropeways and heliports and building highway tunnels. He stressed the need for civil aviation services at the Pathankot military airport to boost tourism and the halt of more trains at the Pathankot railway station.

Sharma said that if voted to power, he would ensure the all-round development of Kangra and Chamba. To highlight his deep involvement in the state’s politics, he cited the overwhelming support he had received from people in Kangra and Chamba. Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania and former Education Minister Asha Kumari accompanied Sharma.

