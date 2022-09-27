Nation indebted to martyrs: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, September 26

India will remain indebted to soldiers, who had made the supreme sacrifice for the country, said Rajnath Singh, Union Defence Minister, in a function organised to honour the families of martyrs at Nadaun today.

He said the Army strongly retaliated to an intrusion by Chinese troops in the Galwan valley in Ladakh. There was terror attacks before the NDA government assumed power but after Pulwama and Uri strikes, terror activities were under control.

Rajnath remembered MVC awardees Sher Singh Thapa, Dhan Singh Thapa, PVC awardees Sanjay Kumar and Capt Vikram Batra.

Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi, a member of the RSS national executive, said the Army had won all wars it had fought and proved its might to the world. Despite being one of the biggest armies, it never misused its power against any nation. Instead it had helped weaker countries, he added.

The Defence Minister honoured 600 families of soldiers. Lt Gen Kuldeep Jamwal, Lt Gen Baljit Singh,

Lt Gen Vinod Sharma,

Maj Gen Mohinder Singh, and Maj Gen Sudhesh Sharma. Thousands of family members of the martyrs were also present.

