National awardee from Chamba reminisces interaction with PM Narendra Modi

Bhanu P Lohumi
Shimla, September 7
Reminiscing his interaction with Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, Yudhveer Tandon of Chamba, who was awarded with the National Award to Teachers 2022, said, “The PM asked me on a lighter vein that have my students ever felt scared after hearing my name?”
Tandon had then replied that a smile on the face of the teacher removed all fears of the students. The PM had interacted on Monday with six out of 45 teachers who were awarded the National Award. With just six years of service, Tandon is one of the youngest teachers to get the prestigious award. Tandon, a teacher in Government Primary School, Anoga, in Sundla, Chamba district, said the PM also enquired that as a primary teacher, how was it possible to teach all the subjects alone. “I answered that I have enjoyed teaching from the start of my career. The techniques and details that I learnt during the training period has become useful for multi-level teaching,” Tandon said.
He has implemented old concepts to impart knowledge and authored an e-book ‘Pehla Kadam’ to help students with online studies during the Covid, besides, uploading about 400 educational videos on YouTube.
The third question which the PM asked was about ‘Har Ghar Pathshala’ during the Covid period and the challenges faced to implement it. “I informed the PM that we started with the aim to reach all the students in the state. We started making educational videos using mobile phones and gradually with training, the video quality improved,” Tandon informed the PM.
