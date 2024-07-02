National Doctor’s Day : ‘Healing Hands, Caring Hearts’

Our Correspondent

Nahan, July 1

Celebrating the National Doctor’s Day, the Health and Family Welfare Department (Sirmaur) organised an event at the Chief Medical Officer’s office today.

The programme was presided over by Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Ajay Pathak.

In his address, Dr Pathak congratulated the attendees on the day and highlighted the nobility of the medical profession. He emphasised that as physicians, it was doctors’ duty to serve patients and the general public with complete dedication and selflessness. He noted that this year’s theme for Doctor’s Day was “Healing Hands, Caring Hearts”. The theme should inspire all doctors to fulfill their responsibilities with these sentiments towards human service, he said.

On this occasion, Dr Pathak honoured Dr Rajat Garg, Dr Nikhil Garg, Dr Abhishek, Dr Kritika, Dr Rahila and Dr Vasudha for their excellent performance in the e-Sanjeevani and Non-Communicable Disease Control programmes.

They were conferred with certificates of appreciation and prizes.

Dr Pathak also recognised the efforts of Dr Shalini Negi, Kuldeep, Jagdish Chand and Vinod, who provided emergency medical services during a recent rescue operation for stranded tourists in Churdhar.

District Health Officer Dr Nesar Ahmad and District Programme Officers Dr Vinod Sangal and Dr Gangandeep Dhillon were among those present on the occasion.

