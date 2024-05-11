National Highway Widening: Coordination panel set up to address Jassur traders’ issues

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, May 10

A coordination committee comprising representatives of traders’ union and road construction company will be set up to address issues being faced by traders of Jassur market due to the Pathankot-Mandi National Highway widening work.

The decision was taken during a meeting of representatives of traders’ union, officials of four-lane construction company and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) yesterday.

Members of NGO Ranjit Bakshi Jankalyan Sabha, Jassur, along with the traders’ representatives had met the Nurpur SDM last month and submitted a memorandum to him.

They had demanded a meeting with the officials of the NHAI and the company engaged in the National Highway widening project.

In the memorandum, they had said the dust pollution caused by the road widening work was making life difficult for the traders as well as customers. They had alleged that the construction company was not following the NHAI norms while carrying out the work. At yesterday’s meeting, Akil Bakshi, director of the NGO, and traders raised the issue of the slow pace of work of a flyover at Jassur.

They said besides heaps of debris lying between pillar of flyover bridge, drainage had choked and the company was erratic in sprinkling of water to check the pollution caused by dust.

Construction company’s Chief Executive Officer Harpreet Singh said the flyover would complete before April next and assured that the problems being faced by people and traders would be addressed at the earliest.

Tushar Singh, Deputy Manager, NHAI, said the inter-state Chakki bridge in the National Highway in Nurpur, which was opened for passenger transport vehicles on March 28, would also be opened for heavy goods vehicles within next fortnight.

