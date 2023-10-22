National kabaddi player Jyoti felicitated

Solan, October 21
National Kabaddi player Jyoti Thakur, who was part of the Asian Games gold medal winning team, was felicitated at her native village Jakher in Dangheel gram panchayat of Kandaghat subdivision in Solan district last evening.
Health Minister DR Shandil and Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh honoured the young player. Shandil while congratulating Jyoti said that her perseverance and hard work helped her attain her goal. “Your hard work has brought honours to the entire nation,” he added.
He said, “The youth should participate in sports activities, besides pursuing higher education for the all round development of mind and body.” He added that unemployment among the educated youth in the state was a big challenge .
Shandil said, “The state government is seriously exploring employment avenues in the field of sports. It is working to promote cultural tourism that has immense scope of employment generation.”
Vikramaditya also congratulated Jyoti and said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu would soon honour kabaddi players at a mega event for bringing laurels to the state as well as the nation. He added that Jyoti would soon get a reward of Rs 15 lakh for her exemplary feat.
He said, “To generate more employment opportunities for outstanding sportspersons, the state government is thinking of enhancing the sports quota from 3 per cent to 5 per cent.” He added that Rural Olympiad would be held in the state to provide a platform to budding sportsepersons and also to keep them away from drugs.
As a gesture of goodwill, the ministers directed the PWD staff to improve the link road leading to Jyoti’s village while also preparing an estimate for the construction of a rain shelter there.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Aid trickles into besieged Gaza as UN chief urges Israel to avoid ‘collective punishment’
20 trucks allowed, workers say it can’t address unprecedente...
Gaganyaan : ISRO aces safety test for its 1st human space flight
Simulates abort situation for crew module
Congress, BJP bank on old warhorses in Rajasthan
Gehlot, Raje, Pilot to defend traditional turfs
US, UK back Trudeau over expulsion of envoys
Accuse India of violating 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomat...
Punjab Govt cancels 39 illegal private bus permits
25 of these are of firms earlier owned by Badals