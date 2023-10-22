National kabaddi player Jyoti felicitated

Tribune News Service

Solan, October 21

National Kabaddi player Jyoti Thakur, who was part of the Asian Games gold medal winning team, was felicitated at her native village Jakher in Dangheel gram panchayat of Kandaghat subdivision in Solan district last evening.

Health Minister DR Shandil and Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh honoured the young player. Shandil while congratulating Jyoti said that her perseverance and hard work helped her attain her goal. “Your hard work has brought honours to the entire nation,” he added.

He said, “The youth should participate in sports activities, besides pursuing higher education for the all round development of mind and body.” He added that unemployment among the educated youth in the state was a big challenge .

Shandil said, “The state government is seriously exploring employment avenues in the field of sports. It is working to promote cultural tourism that has immense scope of employment generation.”

Vikramaditya also congratulated Jyoti and said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu would soon honour kabaddi players at a mega event for bringing laurels to the state as well as the nation. He added that Jyoti would soon get a reward of Rs 15 lakh for her exemplary feat.

He said, “To generate more employment opportunities for outstanding sportspersons, the state government is thinking of enhancing the sports quota from 3 per cent to 5 per cent.” He added that Rural Olympiad would be held in the state to provide a platform to budding sportsepersons and also to keep them away from drugs.

As a gesture of goodwill, the ministers directed the PWD staff to improve the link road leading to Jyoti’s village while also preparing an estimate for the construction of a rain shelter there.

#Asian Games #Kabaddi #Solan