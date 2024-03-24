National-level Holi festival inaugurated at Sujanpur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 23

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla inaugurated the national-level Holi Utsav at Sujanpur in the district today. He participated in a religious procession and performed rituals at the Murli Manohar temple located in the town. The Governor also inaugurated exhibitions of various departments and interacted with farmers and members of self-help groups.

Shukla said that fairs and festivals helped in conserving the country’s rich culture and traditions. He added that besides making a place for business activities, such celebrations increased harmony among various communities of society.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Amarjit Singh accorded a warm welcome to the Governor and his wife on their arrival at the Jungle Been helipad. SP Padma Chand, Additional DC Manesh Yadav, Additional SP Rajesh Sharma and Sujanpur SDM Rohit Sharma were also present on the occasion.

